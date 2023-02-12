Ambulance Involved In Sunday Morning Collision At South Lincoln Intersection

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)–Two ambulance drivers from Beatrice Fire and Rescue were treated and released from Bryan West Campus, after their ambulance was involved in a crash Sunday morning in south Lincoln.

The crash happened at 48th and Nebraska Parkway, where according to Beatrice Fire and Rescue the ambulance was transporting a patient from Beatrice to a Lincoln hospital, when another vehicle failed to yield.

The ambulance is totaled and the status of the patient they were transporting is still unclear.