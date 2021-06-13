Amber Alert Issued For Missing Child Out Of The Winnebago Area
LINCOLN—(News Release June 13)—A child has been abducted from Winnebago in/near Winnebago, Nebraska. The Winnebago Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 10:30 PM, June 12, 2021 and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Lihanna R. Kearnes.
She is a 6 year 11 month old female, with shoulder length black hair that was last seen wearing black shirt, black leggings, & a pink tutu.
The child may be in the company of Lilly R. Kearnes, Native American Female, 39 years of age, 5’7″, 180 pounds, Brown hair, & Brown eyes.. They may be traveling in a Dark Red Nissan, possibly a Pathfinder with no plates that was last seen heading toward Omaha.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lihanna R. Kearnes, please call 911 or contact Winnebago Police Department at 402-878-2245 immediately.
For more information visit our website at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/