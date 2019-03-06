Alzheimer’s Caregivers Show Up To Hearing Over Bills Offering Help

In Nebraska, there are 34,000 people who have Alzheimer’s, but another 83,000 Nebraskans provided millions of hours of unpaid care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

Hundreds of those caregivers came to the State Capitol building Tuesday to talk to state lawmakers about the emotional and financial damage Alzheimer’s inflicts on spouses — family — and friends.

Four bills in the Legislature aim to support Alzheimer’s caregivers — from creating tax credits, to creating a system of continuing health insurance for people who have to leave their job to help a family member.

