Alter Bridge & Creed’s Mark Tremonti announces ‘Christmas Classics New & Old’ holiday album

Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced his own holiday album.

Christmas Classics New & Old will be released October 27. It includes Tremonti’s renditions of 10 holiday tunes, including “Jingle Bells,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

You can check out a teaser for the record now via Tremonti’s Facebook.

Christmas Classics New & Old follows Tremonti’s 2022 Frank Sinatra covers album, which raised money for the National Down Syndrome Society in honor of his daughter, Stella.

Meanwhile, Tremonti is set to return to the road alongside Alter Bridge in August. He’s also taking part in the Creed reunion on the 2024 Summer of ’99 concert cruise.

