Alter Bridge announces summer ﻿’Pawns & Kings’﻿ tour

Alter Bridge has announced a summer tour in support of the band’s new album, Pawns & Kings.

The headlining outing stretches from August 1 in Buffalo, New York, to August 31 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Mammoth WVH and Sevendust will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AlterBridge.com.

Pawns & Kings, the seventh Alter Bridge album, dropped last October. It includes the singles “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday.”

Alter Bridge will also be touring the U.S. behind Pawns & Kings in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.