Just finished reading a story about a new Metallica item. The new Pushead Snake Skateboard deck. It looks pretty cool. Lets see what they cost. Went to metallia.com and found the deck. Wow, only $129.00 dollars. Seems reasonable. Lets get one. THEY’RE ALREADY SOLD OUT! I just read the story that was posted 12 hours ago. WTF???

Lets go to Ebay and see how much we’re getting up-charged by some A-Hole. I can go get my own Metallica deck for just $399.00 with $33.00 for shipping. Well why not? It’s just a mer $270.00 up-charge, plus shipping. Since I have money coming out of my butt I’d better buy it.

On second thought…F You!

Have a look metallica.com