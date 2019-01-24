Allyson Headrick First LPS Security Social Worker

Allyson Headrick was named the first ever Security Social Worker in Lincoln Public Schools and is a member of the Threat Assessment Team. Headrick said she will “represent the mental health expert when examining risk.”

Headrick talked about her outlook on the job saying she “takes the perspective that this person is experiencing a challenge and it is related to safety.” As the first Security Social Worker, Headrick takes everything into account asking “what else is happening to this person? What is their story? There is more happening than just that moment for that student.”

You can hear Allyson Headrick’s full story and conversation on how she sees her position on KFOR’s Lincoln Live here: https://www.kfornow.com/lincoln-live-on-demand/

