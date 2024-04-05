ALLO Fiber Now Providing Service to Rural Areas of Lancaster and Seward Counties

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 5)–New fiber-optic networks in Lancaster and Seward Counties for future customers of ALLO have been completed.

In a news release to KFOR News, ALLO Fiber said that Sprague, Holland, Kramer, and Martell residents can now sign up to receive ALLO services. Additional communities under construction include Hallam and Garland and the Branched Oak Observatory. Plans are in the works for additional incorporated and unincorporated communities in both counties to also receive ALLO service.

“One of ALLO’s missions is ending the digital divide and providing affordable, reliable service to all. It affects how students learn, how businesses connect with customers, and how local governments communicate with their communities,” ALLO’s Regional General Manager Dave Miller said. “We are excited to bring our fiber network to these Nebraska communities to aid in those initiatives and end the digital divide.”

ALLO says their goal is to make Lancaster County the most connected county in America. This is being accomplished through a partnership with Lancaster County to lease their 175-mile conduit network and grants awarded from the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Three additional Public Service Commission grants were awarded to ALLO to construct fiber in rural east Seward County. In addition to grant funds, ALLO is using private capital for a fiber-to-the-premise project in Garland.