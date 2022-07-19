      Weather Alert

ALLO Expanding To Seward

Jul 19, 2022 @ 5:19pm

Seward, NE (July 19th, 2022) – Construction of ALLO’s 100% fiber-optic network in Seward has started. After  working with the city to complete the necessary agreements, ALLO has partnered with local contractors  to begin building the fiber-optic network. 

ALLO teams will begin constructing the fiber infrastructure throughout Seward. During the various stages of  construction, residents and businesses will receive advance notice of necessary work in yards and easements through mail notifications or an ALLO team member may knock on the door to explain the process and answer any of your  fiber questions.  

ALLO President, Brad Moline, expressed his enthusiasm, “As a Nebraska-based company, we look forward to  deepening our roots in the state by expanding our fiber footprint to Seward, where we look forward to becoming  neighbors and advocates in the community. ALLO’s fiber infrastructure will future-proof businesses and residents for  years to come, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts our advanced technology will encourage across this  community.” 

ALLO’s fiber network in Seward will provide businesses, residents,  and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone over an all-fiber network. 

For construction information, please visit AlloFiber.com/Construction. 

About ALLO Communications   

ALLO Communications currently has operations in 29 cities, including 21 in Nebraska, 5 in Colorado, and 3 in Arizona. AlloFiber.com  

