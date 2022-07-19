ALLO Expanding To Seward

Seward, NE (July 19th, 2022) – Construction of ALLO’s 100% fiber-optic network in Seward has started. After working with the city to complete the necessary agreements, ALLO has partnered with local contractors to begin building the fiber-optic network.
ALLO teams will begin constructing the fiber infrastructure throughout Seward. During the various stages of construction, residents and businesses will receive advance notice of necessary work in yards and easements through mail notifications or an ALLO team member may knock on the door to explain the process and answer any of your fiber questions.
ALLO President, Brad Moline, expressed his enthusiasm, “As a Nebraska-based company, we look forward to deepening our roots in the state by expanding our fiber footprint to Seward, where we look forward to becoming neighbors and advocates in the community. ALLO’s fiber infrastructure will future-proof businesses and residents for years to come, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts our advanced technology will encourage across this community.”
ALLO’s fiber network in Seward will provide businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone over an all-fiber network.
For construction information, please visit AlloFiber.com/Construction.
ALLO Communications currently has operations in 29 cities, including 21 in Nebraska, 5 in Colorado, and 3 in Arizona. AlloFiber.com