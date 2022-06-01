      Weather Alert

ALLO And The Mill Bring Back Summer Concerts To Telegraph District

Jun 1, 2022 @ 4:25am

(KFOR NEWS  June 1, 2022)   LINCOLN, NE   ALLO Communications and The Mill Coffee are pleased to announce the return of the much-loved summer concert series in Lincoln’s Telegraph District (330 S. 21st Street).  The Live @ Telegraph series will take place from 6:00-9:00 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 1st and will run through August 3rd.  Enjoy free, local music featuring a variety of genres, from American folk and country to classic, rock, pop, R&B, and funk.

2022 Concert Schedule:
*  June 1st – Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
*  June 8th – Spare Change
*  June 15th – The Bottle Tops
*  June 22nd – Raw Nerve
*  June 29th – B Street Band
*  July 6th – The Wheezetones
*  July 13th – Taxi Driver
*  July 20th – Am/FM
*  July 27th – Kris Lager Band
*  August 3rd – Lloyd McCarter & Honky Tonk Revival

Live @ Telegraph is a free community event, with food and drinks available for purchase starting at 5:00 p.m. courtesy of The Mill.  A different local brewery will be present each week to help you beat the summer heat.  Not only is this a family- friendly event appropriate for all ages, but dogs are welcome as well!  Parking will be available for each event in the ALLO parking lot.

