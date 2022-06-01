ALLO And The Mill Bring Back Summer Concerts To Telegraph District
(KFOR NEWS June 1, 2022) LINCOLN, NE ALLO Communications and The Mill Coffee are pleased to announce the return of the much-loved summer concert series in Lincoln’s Telegraph District (330 S. 21st Street). The Live @ Telegraph series will take place from 6:00-9:00 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 1st and will run through August 3rd. Enjoy free, local music featuring a variety of genres, from American folk and country to classic, rock, pop, R&B, and funk.
2022 Concert Schedule:
* June 1st – Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
* June 8th – Spare Change
* June 15th – The Bottle Tops
* June 22nd – Raw Nerve
* June 29th – B Street Band
* July 6th – The Wheezetones
* July 13th – Taxi Driver
* July 20th – Am/FM
* July 27th – Kris Lager Band
* August 3rd – Lloyd McCarter & Honky Tonk Revival
Live @ Telegraph is a free community event, with food and drinks available for purchase starting at 5:00 p.m. courtesy of The Mill. A different local brewery will be present each week to help you beat the summer heat. Not only is this a family- friendly event appropriate for all ages, but dogs are welcome as well! Parking will be available for each event in the ALLO parking lot.
READ MORE: Covid Risk Spread Remains “Moderate”