All That Remains announces departure of drummer Jason Costa

All That Remains drummer Jason Costa is leaving the band.

Costa had been with All That Remains since 2006 and has played on every album since 2008’s Overcome.

“For the last 17 years I have had an absolute blast writing, touring, creating and partying in this band with people that I love and respect,” Costa writes in a Facebook post. “My reasons for leaving are deeply personal and have nothing to do with any drama or anything within the band. I love these guys and consider myself extremely lucky to have been a part of this for so long.”

Costa adds that he “won’t be quitting music for good” and hopes to “still see all you friends and acquaintances around the world again in the future.”

He concludes, “Thank you all so much for countless great shows, energy and incredibly fun times!”

