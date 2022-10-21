Rock On

There’s been so many great bands inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the years. Many of them have had multiple players and a decision has to be made as to what former members will be included. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. The last one band I really remember was Pearl Jam. At least one of the previous drummers did not get invited to the ceremony. It happens.

The debate over which former and current members of Judas Priest will perform has been decided. ALL OF THEM! That’s right, all of the former members will be inducted. That will include original drummer Les Binks. Les played on Priest’s Stained Class and Hell Bent For Leather albums, as well as their 1979 live album Unleashed In The East. The ceremony will also include the induction of former drummer Dave Holland, KK Downing and of course the currently line up.

I commend the band for inviting all of the players that made Judas Priest what it is today. They’ve all contributed and should all be inducted.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for November 5th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on a later date.