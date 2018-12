DREAMS DO COME TRUE!

While I don’t think they’ll come true before Christmas, Greta Van Fleet recently said that they will absolutely be pumping out some new, super rad, classic-sounding rock ‘n roll in 2019. They even threatened to breakup if they DON’T produce something new… which has me slightly concerned, but I’m glad they’re holding themselves accountable. If they break up, I’ll be more devastated than the end of Ariana and Pete’s nuptials this year… don’t do this to me Kiszkas!

