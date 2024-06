A trailer for the new Alien sequel has been released – and you better believe there are face-huggers.

A two-minute clip for Alien: Romulus dropped on Tuesday, and it includes all the familiar moments: face-huggers, a creature bursting from a chest cavity, and the xenomorph.

It stars Caliee Spaeny and David Jonsson and is directed by Fede Alvarez, with original Alien director Ridley Scott producing.

