Alien Ant Farm announces first album in nine years, ‘~mAntras~’

Alien Ant Farm is releasing a new album for the first time in nearly a decade.

The record is titled ~mAntras~, and it will arrive April 26. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s Always and Forever.

“The new album might not be for the faint of heart, but it might be for the heart broken,” AAF says. “If you’re an Alien Ant Farm fan true and true, you won’t be disappointed, and if you’re just a visitor from another planet, we hope you enjoyed your extra terrestrial visit.”

You can listen to the first single, “So Cold,” now via digital outlets.

Alien Ant Farm broke out in the early 2000s, particularly with their cover of Michael Jackson‘s “Smooth Criminal.” ~mAntras~ marks their sixth album.

Here’s the ~mAntras~ track list:

“The Wrong Things”

“Last dAntz”

“Fade”

“No. 1”

“Storms Over”

“So Cold”

“What Am I Doing”

“Prosperous Futures”

“Glasses”

“Everything She wAnts”

“~mAntras~”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.