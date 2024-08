Alice Cooper had an interesting meet-and-greet before a recent show in Ohio.

The legendary rocker met and got a photo with “Alice Scooper,” a snow plow in Springboro, Ohio.

The snow plow got its fun name from a 2023 contest.

