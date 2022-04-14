Alice Cooper License Plate
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 15: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter Alice Cooper performs with original band member Michael Bruce during Music Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2 at the Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Arizona drivers are soon going to be able to get a license plate featuring Alice Cooper. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2615 into law today.
It authorizes a “Youth Music and Art” specialty license plate to help fund Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers. The Arizona-based nonprofit charity has provided free music, dance, and art classes to young adults since 1996. Representative Joseph Chaplik is the bill’s primary sponsor and says he is pleased to see it signed into law.
