Alex Varkatzas launches post-Atreyu project Dead Icarus with “Sellout” song

Former Atreyu vocalist Alex Varkatzas has released a new song called “Sellout,” the debut single from his new project, Dead Icarus.

“This is the most honest, painful, angry, and optimistic music I have ever created,” Varkatzas says of Dead Icarus. “This is my road to redemption and the truth.”

You can listen to “Sellout” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Dead Icarus’ full-length debut is due out in spring 2024.

Varkatzas, a founding member of Atreyu, left the band in 2020. Following his departure, drummer and co-vocalist Brandon Saller moved from behind the kit to become Atreyu’s full-time lead vocalist.

Atreyu has released one album without Varkatzas, 2021’s ﻿Baptize. They’ve followed that with the 2023 EP The Hope of a Spark. Another EP, The Moment You Find Your Flame, is due out August 18.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.