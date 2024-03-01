A few more details have emerged on Alex Van Halen’s upcoming memoir Brothers.

The website ‘Van Halen News Desk’ unearthed some official promo copy, which describes the book as a “personal story of family, friendship, music, and brotherly love”.

It will cover Alex and Eddie’s childhood in the Netherlands and later California – and of course will dive into the story of Van Halen, with “tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior.”

Brothers was co-written by New Yorker writer Ariel Levy and is scheduled for release Oct. 22nd.