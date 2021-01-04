ALERT – Bad Pet Food!

You might want to double-check your cat and dog food.
Midwestern Pet Foods has issued a nationwide recall of its Sportmix dog and cat food products because it may contain life-threatening levels of a toxin called Aflatoxin.
The FDA says Sportmix High Energy dog food is linked to “at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs.”
FDA officials say if you have one of the bags listed in the recall, you should toss it out immediately.
Sportmix Energy Plus, 50-pound bag
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Sportmix Energy Plus, 44-pound bag
Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50-pound bag
Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44-pound bag
Sportmix Original Cat, 31-pound bag
Sportmix Original Cat, 15-pound bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3