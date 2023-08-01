Alcohol Suspected in Monday Night Crash at North Lincoln Intersection

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 1)–A suspected drunk driver is being treated for non life-threatening injuries after he fled a traffic stop and later crashed into another vehicle late Monday evening in north Lincoln.

Police Lt. Jon Armstrong tells KFOR News the 30-year-old man driving the mini van fled the attempted stop at 27th and Superior, after officers received a tip that a 30-year-old man being intoxicated and driving on a suspended license. The minivan continued southbound until hit ran a red light at 27th and “Y” and hit an eastbound SUV.

“The driver of the minivan, a 30-year-old male, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,” Lt. Armstrong told KFOR News. “The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene.” The man in the hospital has not yet been cited, as of 7am Tuesday.

Armstrong says they believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash and they are conducting a DUI investigation.