Alcohol Sales At Husker Basketball Games Approved By City Council

Lincoln, NE (October 17, 2022) The Lincoln City Council today approved the sale of beer, wine and spirits at University of Nebraska home basketball games at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The two year pilot project was approved earlier by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. It is also subject to adjustment of the Arena’s Liquor License, and preparations by SMG, the Arena operator.

The question of whether to approve the sale of alcohol was originally scheduled only for Public Hearing Monday, and a vote at next week’s meeting. Councilman Richard Meginnis said, however, that he was satisfied SMG would operate the sales professionally. He proposed suspending the rules and voting on the matter this week, because of the season opening game this coming Sunday.

Councilman Bennie Shobe wanted to know whether the City could pull out of the agreement or stop the sales if problems develop. Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly could not say whether the City could end the sales unilaterally, but assured Council members that the University is also interested in making sure the sales go well, and would be open to discussing any problems that might develop.

In the Public Hearing before the decision to vote immediately, Jane Kinsey of the group Watchdogs of Lincoln Government spoke against allowing the alcohol sales. She told the Council that Lincoln is at a crossroads.

“There’s even talk of doing it at the football games, and there’s going to be a casino here in town, so we are on the edge of turning a nice little family oriented town into something else. It is in your hands to do something about this at this time.”

Also speaking against the agreement was Chris Wagner, the Executive Director of Project Extra Mile. He told the Council that the U.S Surgeon General has recommended the Colleges and Universities prohibit the sale of alcohol, both on campus and at stadiums and arenas.

Wagner said there is a great risk that older college students as well as adults could purchase alcoholic drinks and then provide them to underage spectators regardless of the training provided to sellers.

He also said that alcohol use by High School and College students can be cited as a factor in traffic deaths and sexual assaults.

After discussion, the Council approved a resolution by Meginnis to suspend the rules and vote immediately, approving the pilot project 6-0, with Council Woman Sandra Washington absent from the meeting.