Album Review: Greta Van Fleet’s “Anthem of the Peaceful Army”

I’ve been waiting for this album for MONTHS, ever since I developed a deep and potentially unhealthy obsession with GVF. It does not disappoint. There’s highs and lows, but I’d give it a solid A for a freshman full-length album. There’s just nobody to compare on this scale coming out right now, so GVF continues to have my heart and the hard-earned title of “current favorite band.”

Age of Man – This epic opening track was apparently written near Christmas while the band was secluded in the woods. I can imagine the jam session around a fire that resulted in such a magnetic tale. Something very wise about Kiszka’s lyrics makes this a killer opener for their Freshman full length album, and even pays tribute to Led Zeppelin, with their line about “lands of ice and snow” from the classic band’s “Immigrant Song.” The Cold Wind – I’m beginning that there’s some “Winter is coming” Game of Thrones references coming up for these guys. It would make sense, considering you can always expect a lyric or two about JRR Tolkein in classic 70’s rock. Nothing like a rock ‘n roll nerd who’s also into dragons. Another righteous track, but this one with a gnarly guitar solo around 2:35, Jake Kiszka murders it. When the Curtain Falls – This one has been on the airwaves for a little minute, but I’m still not over it. A story about a beautiful TV star, and how her career in Hollywood will ultimately end when her looks fade. I just wish they would have been real about where they saw this woman’s photograph… and if Josh did indeed slide into her DM’s. Watching Over – Ah, here’s where we start to preach. And can I get an amen? A clear stance climate change and our ultimate demise. Another guitar solo (1:39), bluesy, trippy, cosmic. Looks like we’ve got 11-12 more years until the waters will rise too high, not a great world for this young rock band to wade into. We don’t need programs to effectively shift our culture, we need changed minds. Damn, I hope our youth listens to great rock like this. Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer) – It’s no doubt these young rockstars are finding love on the road, talking of beautiful women, but this song goes into something more spiritual. It’s apparent that these lyricists are well aware of the sociopolitical divide of their world. A LEGIT BASS SOLO at around 3 minutes by Sam, and this is indeed Sam’s song. The reference to “witch of Endor raised” is from the Hebrew bible in which a woman summons the prophet Samuel at the demand of King Saul. Doesn’t end super well for King Saul, who had sent believers and diviners away before he sought one for his own needs. The live version goes on a rocking 26 minutes, and every second is gold. You’re the One – There’s definitely been some heart ache for one or maybe all of these guys, but damn it creates some instant classics. For one thing, noting that GVF is experimenting with some slower tracks, and the ladies of today are here. for. it. The New Day – This back half of the album is a bit of a departure, but I appreciate that GVF is trying to test their versatility. What I like – Josh testing vocal techniques. What I don’t like – The sun-shiney vibes that make this feel like it was plucked out of Rajneeshpuram. Lyrics make me think there’s a little Kiszka sister that’s inheriting this messed up world, and her brothers just want to fix it for her… wise, sweet, but likely my least favorite track. Mountain of the Sun – The folky guitar licks are intriguing. The sunshine chatter leaves something to be desired. Brave New World – Now we’re back. There’s a darkness that is just necessary to make this work, and that’s why I can’t write music unless I’m unbearably depressed. And the overwhelming yet underlying anticipation of the ending world is pertinent to this entire generation. If THIS is GVF’s message, if this is how we can get people listening and making different choices, this is power. Anthem – As a work in total, this album has a very defined culmination. What GVF attempts to do with this song is give a voice to a generation who is facing one of the largest threats of any species ever… between societal collapse and climate change, we’ll surely need to know how to work together to give our children and their children a planet (or at least a place) on which to live. The world is only what the world is made of. You are what you eat. See the world as a living being just like another human, and realize how we’re poisoning our home, our temple. This is the “Kumbaya” or the “Come Together” of our generation. 30 Seconds to Mars tried with “America“, but GVF has done what they couldn’t, and has crafted an artful, classic, all around SICK album with a coherent message.

What are your favorites?