Alberts Reportedly Leaving Nebraska to Take AD Job at Texas A&M

New Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts giving remarks during his introduction on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

COLLEGE STATION, TX—(KFOR Mar. 13)—Reports surfaced Wednesday morning that Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is expected to take the same job at Texas A&M University.

It was being first reported in the Wednesday morning edition of the Houston Chronicle.

Alberts, a former All-American Husker football player, signed a new contract in November to keep him at the University of Nebraska through 2031, though the contract had liquidated damage buyouts that Alberts would have to pay to the University if he were to leave for another opportunity. Alberts was making a salary of $1.7 million at Nebraska with an increase to $2.1 million in 2026.

Texas A&M has been looking to replace Ross Bjork, who left Texas A&M to become the Ohio State Athletic Director in January.

No formal statements regarding the situation have been issued by Alberts, the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Athletic Department to confirm the situation. Texas A&M has not issued an official statement, either, at this time.

