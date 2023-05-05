Airsoft Pistol Brought To Irving Middle School By Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–Family members of students at Irving Middle School were notified Thursday by Lincoln Public Schools about a student that brought an airsoft gun to school.

According to an email sent out by LPS, students reported to staff that they saw another student with a possible weapon. Administrators immediately made contact with the student and separated them from others.

While conducting an investigation, LPS said school officials found an airsoft pistol with the orange tip removed, making it look realistic. An airsoft pistol fires plastic pellets, but the student did not have any with them, LPS said.

School officials added the student will face appropriate consequences.