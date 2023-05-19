Air Quality Alert, Health Advisory For Lincoln Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued a health advisory for sensitive groups because of smoke from wildfires occurring in Alberta and British Colombia, Canada.

Smoke may periodically reach levels that are unhealthy for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease. Smoke levels may fluctuate due to weather patterns and varying smoke production by the fires.

Those at risk can further protect their health by staying indoors, keeping windows and doors closed.