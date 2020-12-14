      Weather Alert

Air guitar hero

Dec 14, 2020 @ 8:59am

How many times a day do you play air guitar? I’m sure i’m at 3 or4 times. In the car. At home, At work. There’s just those songs that you can’t play on guitar but when that song is on, you’re an air guitar hero. For those of us that are expert air guitarists, we can now take it to the next level. Check out all the info from Guitar World 