Ain’t got nothing on the HOUSE OF SHAOLIN!

Good news for any aspiring martial arts masters out there – Arizona just legalized nunchucks.

Last week, Governor Doug Ducey signed off on a bill that removed nunchucks, along with several other items, from a list of banned weapons.

A number of states banned nunchucks in the 70’s after the weapons were popularized by Bruce Lee movies. Last year, a similar ban was overturned in New York.

Supporters of the bill say martial arts enthusiasts should be allowed to possess nunchucks, with one saying the average person “can to far more damage using a baseball bat”.

