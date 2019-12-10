Agreement Made on Modified North American Trade Pact

House Democrats and the White House have announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact. Both Democrats and Republicans hailed the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a significant improvement over the original. The U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says a vote on the deal would likely occur after an expected impeachment trial in the Senate.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement, Tuesday, following the news saying “Congratulations to President Trump on securing bipartisan support for his historic USMCA deal. The President and his team have tirelessly worked to build bipartisan support for it in Congress. Approval of this trade agreement will expand opportunities for Nebraska’s farm families, and we look forward to its final approval.”
Steve Nelson, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau also spoke on the agreement. “This is a crucial step forward in bringing long-term stability to Nebraska agriculture markets with two of Nebraska’s most important trading partners. USMCA ensures Nebraska beef, pork, corn, and soybean producers will maintain essential access to Mexico and Canada markets that account for significant percentages of Nebraska’s overall international agricultural sales.”
United States Senator Ben Sasse said “It’s about dang time and it took a messy fight, but here’s the great news: we’ve earned a win for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. I’ve been working with the President for more than a year now, pushing Speaker Pelosi to get this done.”
All parties are hoping for a quick vote in the U.S. Senate.
