Aging Partners Hosts Thanksgiving Meals

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to Thanksgiving meals November 13 through 19 at senior centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, November 13

Belmont Senior Center (in Belmont Recreation Center), 1234 Judson St., call 402-441-7990 for reservations

(in Belmont Recreation Center), 1234 Judson St., call 402-441-7990 for reservations Bennet Senior Center (in American Legion Hall), 970 Monroe St., Bennet, call 402-416-7693 for reservations

(in American Legion Hall), 970 Monroe St., Bennet, call 402-416-7693 for reservations Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave., call 402-441-7151 for reservations

Wednesday, November 14

Asian Senior Center (in Asian Community and Cultural Center), 144 N. 44th St., call 402-477-3446 for reservations

(in Asian Community and Cultural Center), 144 N. 44th St., call 402-477-3446 for reservations Hickman Senior Center (in Hickman Community Center), 115 Locust St., Hickman, call 402-416-7693 for reservations

(in Hickman Community Center), 115 Locust St., Hickman, call 402-416-7693 for reservations Lake Street Senior Center (in St. James United Methodist Church), 2400 S. 11th St., call 402-441-7157 for reservations

Thursday, November 15

Bennet Senior Center , call 402-416-7693 for reservations

, call 402-416-7693 for reservations Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St., call 402-441-7154 for reservations

Friday, November 16

JoAnn Maxey Center (in Malone Community Center), 2031 “U” St., call 402-441-7849 for reservations

(in Malone Community Center), 2031 “U” St., call 402-441-7849 for reservations Waverly Senior Center (in First United Methodist Church), 14410 Folkestone St., Waverly, call 402-416-7693 for reservations

Monday, November 19

Firth Senior Center (in Firth Community Center), 311 Nemaha St., Firth, call 402-416-7693 for reservations

Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m. except for Bennet, where meals will be served at noon. The suggested contribution is $6 for those age 60 and over, and there is a $9 fee for those under age 60.

The menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with almonds, cranberry surprise salad, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. Reservations are required by calling the senior center by noon at least two days in advance. Note that two meals are served in Bennet, with two different numbers to call for reservations.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.