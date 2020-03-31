Aging Partners Debuts “Sunshine For Seniors” Project
While Aging Partners has closed its facilities and cancelled events in Lancaster County, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird reminded the public that many of the agency’s services continue.
On Tuesday, the Mayor and Aging Partners announced the new Sunshine Kids for Seniors Project to connect kids with home-bound seniors during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The project encourages kids to create artwork that will be shared with older adults in a safe way.
“Our older adults are among those most at risk from COVID-19, and many are wisely following the advice of health professionals to stay at home and away from others,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.
The Sunshine Kids for Seniors Project involves three steps:
- Children of all ages are invited to write a note or create colorful, uplifting artwork. The size of the piece should not exceed 8 ½ by 11 inches and the kids should use their first names only.
- Notes and artwork must be scanned and emailed to sunshinekids@lincoln.ne.gov.
- Art will be downloaded, printed in color and distributed to isolated seniors with home-delivered meals and through housing facilities and other outlets.
Aging Partners continues to work with Tabitha to deliver meals to vulnerable seniors in their homes. Aging Partners Director Randy Jones said “it’s important for family and friends to contact the older adults in their lives to check on them and offer help.”
