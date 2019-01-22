Again? Yes the Patriots are playing the BIG GAME again. Even though I’m a Raiders fan, I was pulling for KC. Someone else needed to get in the game. Unlike many other people, I don’t hate Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, or Robert Kraft. I don’t have time to hate someone that I don’t even know. I only wanted to see some other team besides the Pats playing the BIG GAME. This is the 3rd year in a row they’ve played. Maybe next year we can get a few teams that haven’t been so lucky over the past years into the BIG GAME.