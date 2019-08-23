Ag. Sec. Not Coming To NE

(KFOR NEWS August 23, 2019) A change of schedule for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue.
Weather related travel issues will prevent Secretary Perdue from touring a farm near Waco with Governor Ricketts and 3rd District Republican Congressman, Adrian Smith. Secretary Perdue as also scheduled to participate in a Disaster Roundtable with Republican U-S Senator, Deb Fischer and Nebraska’s Congressional Delegation in Grand Island and take part in Town Hall hosted by University of Nebraska at the Nebraska State Fair.
