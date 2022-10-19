Ag Group Issues Election Endorsements
Lincoln, NE (October 19, 2022) Nebraska’s second largest Farm Organization has issued its endorsements in the upcoming November election.
The Political Action Committee of the Nebraska Farmers Union gave its nod to the Democratic ticket of Carol Blood and Al Davis for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
In Lincoln area Legislative Races, the group endorsed George Dungan in District 26, Jayne Raybould in District 28, and either James Michael Bowers or Danielle Conrad in District 46.
For Lancaster County Commissioner, the group picked incumbents Sean Flowerday and Rick Vest. For State Board of Education, District 5, the group favors Helen Raikes. For the Board of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, the group favored Melissa Baker and Tom Green.
The full list of endorsements:
Governor: Carol Blood/Al Davis
Congress Second District: Tony Vargas
Nebraska Legislature
LD2: Sarah Slattery
LD6: *Michaela Cavanaugh
LD8: *Megan Hunt
LD10: *Wendy DeBoer
LD12: Robin Richards
LD18: Michael Young
LD20: John Fredrickson & Stu Dornan
LD22: *Mike Moser
LD26: George Dungan lll
LD28: Jane Raybould
LD30: *Myron Dorn (unopposed)
LD32: *Tom Brandt (unopposed)
LD36: Angie Lauritsen
LD42: Mike Jacobson
LD44 Teresa Ibach
LD46: James Michael Bowers
Danielle Conrad
LD48: Don Lease ll
Public Service Commission
Subdistrict 4: Eric Kamler
Nebraska Public Power District
Subdivision 3: *Melissa Freelend
Subdivision 10: Ben Temple
Omaha Public Power District
Subdivision 4: Matt Core
Subdivision 5: *Craig Moody
Nebraska Board of Regents
Subdistrict 7: Matt Williams
State Board of Education
Subdistrict 5: Helen Raikes
Subdistrict 6: Danielle Helzer
Subdistrict 7: *Robin Stevens
Subdistrict 8: *Deborah Neary
Lower Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 1: Anne DeVries
Lower Platte North NRD
Subdistrict 3: Andrew Tonnies
At Large: Dr. Tom McKnight
Lower Platte South NRD
Subdistrict 3: Melissa Baker
Subdistrict 8: *Tom Green (unopposed)
Lancaster County Commissioner
Subdistrict 1: *Sean Flowerday
Subdistrict 5: *Rick Vest