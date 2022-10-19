Ag Group Issues Election Endorsements

Lincoln, NE (October 19, 2022) Nebraska’s second largest Farm Organization has issued its endorsements in the upcoming November election.

The Political Action Committee of the Nebraska Farmers Union gave its nod to the Democratic ticket of Carol Blood and Al Davis for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

In Lincoln area Legislative Races, the group endorsed George Dungan in District 26, Jayne Raybould in District 28, and either James Michael Bowers or Danielle Conrad in District 46.

For Lancaster County Commissioner, the group picked incumbents Sean Flowerday and Rick Vest. For State Board of Education, District 5, the group favors Helen Raikes. For the Board of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, the group favored Melissa Baker and Tom Green.

The full list of endorsements:

Governor: Carol Blood/Al Davis

Congress Second District: Tony Vargas

Nebraska Legislature

LD2: Sarah Slattery

LD6: *Michaela Cavanaugh

LD8: *Megan Hunt

LD10: *Wendy DeBoer

LD12: Robin Richards

LD18: Michael Young

LD20: John Fredrickson & Stu Dornan

LD22: *Mike Moser

LD26: George Dungan lll

LD28: Jane Raybould

LD30: *Myron Dorn (unopposed)

LD32: *Tom Brandt (unopposed)

LD36: Angie Lauritsen

LD42: Mike Jacobson

LD44 Teresa Ibach

LD46: James Michael Bowers

Danielle Conrad

LD48: Don Lease ll

Public Service Commission

Subdistrict 4: Eric Kamler

Nebraska Public Power District

Subdivision 3: *Melissa Freelend

Subdivision 10: Ben Temple

Omaha Public Power District

Subdivision 4: Matt Core

Subdivision 5: *Craig Moody

Nebraska Board of Regents

Subdistrict 7: Matt Williams

State Board of Education

Subdistrict 5: Helen Raikes

Subdistrict 6: Danielle Helzer

Subdistrict 7: *Robin Stevens

Subdistrict 8: *Deborah Neary

Lower Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 1: Anne DeVries

Lower Platte North NRD

Subdistrict 3: Andrew Tonnies

At Large: Dr. Tom McKnight

Lower Platte South NRD

Subdistrict 3: Melissa Baker

Subdistrict 8: *Tom Green (unopposed)

Lancaster County Commissioner

Subdistrict 1: *Sean Flowerday

Subdistrict 5: *Rick Vest