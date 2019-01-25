Advisory Underway For Missing Elderly Omaha Man

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate William Hare, who is a 88 year old, white male, approximately 5’11″ tall, approximately 145 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Hare was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and dark “kangol” style cap and driving a 2016 Green Subaru Forester bearing Nebraska license plate number UMJ389.

Hare was last seen in the vicinity of 50th and Dodge streets, at approximately 11:55 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636, immediately.