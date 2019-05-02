Adopt An Ash Tree

The city has begun a program whereby you can adopt that ash tree in front of your home or business and be responsible for treating it against the Emerald Ash Borer. You’ll apply and get a free permit. Then you’re in charge of finding a business to treat the tree and pay for it. Depending on the size of the tree, it could cost you hundreds of dollars. The alternative is the tree will become infected with the Emerald Ash Borer and likely die. Complete details are available from the City Parks and Recreation Forestry Division.

