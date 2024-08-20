ADM Employee’s Death Ruled Accidental

ADM plant at 7800 Thayer looking east on July 30, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Swanigan/KOLN-KGIN-TV)

LINCOLN–(KOLN Aug. 20)–A 47-year-old ADM plant employee’s death last month has been ruled an accident, with Lincoln Police confirming no crime was committed.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the man was found dead on the property of ADM’s oilseeds plant near 73rd Street and Cotner Boulevard on July 30. The coroner’s report, he likely fell into a tank. ADM officials stated that the man was discovered unresponsive in a non-operational section of the plant.

Emergency personnel were called immediately, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.