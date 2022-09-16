Adams and Humann Elementary Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2022) Two Lincoln elementary schools are designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The announcement on Friday recognized Adams and Humann elementary schools as two of the 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

“It’s an honor any time a school is recognized nationally for their work and dedication to student achievement,” said LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman. “In Lincoln Public Schools we get the honor of not having just one, but two of our schools showcased at the national level for their work in pushing through challenges and succeeding when it comes to student achievement. On behalf of my team and the Board of Education, congratulations to Adams and Humann elementary schools staff, students and families.”

The principals at both schools shared the announcement Friday with their staff, students and families. They will travel to Washington D.C. in November to accept the award during a special ceremony. A special celebration for students, staff and families is being planned at each school after the national ceremony.

“I am so proud of our staff, students and families,” said Jeff Rust, Adams principal. “Our teachers teach with passion, our staff are dedicated to supporting each child, our students learn with confidence and push themselves each day, and our families are there with us every step of the way.”

“I am beyond honored to serve as the new principal for Humann,” said Jamie Cook, Humann principal. “I see how the Humann staff have worked really hard to help students reach new heights in their academic achievement, even through the challenges of a pandemic. I witness every day our students pushing themselves and each other to be the best they can be. I know the Humann families have given their time and support to our staff and students to help them succeed. All of these acts together are the reason why Humann Elementary is being honored as a National Blue Ribbon School.”

The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.

Adams and Humann elementary schools become the ninth and tenth LPS schools to be named a Blue Ribbon School in the 39-year history of the recognition. Other LPS schools honored were Lux Middle School (2021); Pyrtle Elementary School (2020); Rousseau Elementary School (2018); Riley Elementary School (2011); Norwood Park Elementary School (2012); Southeast High School (1988); Lincoln East Junior and Senior High School (1983); and Lincoln High School (1983).

