Actor Burt Reynolds Dead

Burt Reynolds, one of America’s best known actors, died Thursday. He was 82. Reynolds, who also directed and produced movies, starred in numerous high profile productions including Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit and its sequels, The Longest Yard, Semi-Tough, Boogie Nights, Cannonball Run, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. After years of well publicized heart trouble, Reynolds died Thursday in a Florida Hospital from Cardiac Arrest.

