ACLU is 100

(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union is 100 years old.
Started 9 years before the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, the ACLU was founded to amplify voices of the marginalized and secure civil rights and liberties.
In a statement, the ACLU is quick to point out, since the election of President Trump in 2016, membership to the ACLU has quadrupled. Over 260 legal actions have been taken against the Trump administration, surpassing legal action against any other administration in the past 100 years.
