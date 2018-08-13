The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is asking the state Supreme Court to delay the state’s first execution in more than two decades.

The ACLU filed the request Monday, saying the execution should be delayed until the court hears arguments in a separate case focused on the Legislature’s 2015 vote to abolish capital punishment.

The ACLU argues that even though the 2015 law was later undone by voters, the law changed death-row inmates’ sentences to life in prison.

The organization represents eight Nebraska inmates on death row, but not Carey Dean Moore, who is scheduled to die Tuesday morning by lethal injection.

A district judge rejected the ACLU argument in February, and the Nebraska Supreme Court has denied other recent attempts to postpone the execution.

On his Statewide Call-in Show heard Monday on KFOR, Governor Pete Ricketts told listeners that Tuesday’s execution is “one of the most somber responsibilities the State has.” He said he supports the Death Penalty for the safety of the Public, Correctional Officers, and prison inmates.

He added that the Corrections Department has been working hard to make sure the procedure goes without any hitches Tuesday morning.

The post ACLU Asks for Execution Delay. Governor Says The State Is Ready appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.