Ace of Spades 40

Jul 22, 2020 @ 11:56am

Getting ready to throw a party for the 40th anniversary of the land mark Motorhead album Ace of Spades.  Look for the release of a special deluxe box set edition of the record set to drop October 30.

The package includes a previously unreleased concert from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour along with never-before-seen photos and a DVD of rare TV appearances.

As a bonus, you’ll get a very special collector’s edition of the record, featuring a ton of memorabilia and 42 unreleased tracks. Can I get a HELL YEAH? Get your copy ordered now

