At least two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Lincoln shortly after 6:30am Thursday.

It happened on Highway 34 near the Kawasaki plant. Authorities say both people involved were taken to a Lincoln hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time and no other details were available.

Lincoln Police say traffic in the area was reopened just before 8am.

