Abuse Reporting Policy Under Scrutiny in Omaha Schools

The Omaha school district’s policy on reporting suspected abuse differs from state law that requires all school employees to report abuse to law enforcement.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the district’s policy is being scrutinized because an Omaha elementary school principal has been charged with failing to report suspected abuse by a teacher. The district’s policy requires staff members to report abuse to the principal but it’s somewhat unclear on who reports the incident to authorities.

Prosecutors in Douglas and Sarpy Counties told the newspaper that it’s not enough to report an incident to a supervisor.

