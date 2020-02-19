AAA Says Pump Prices Fluctuating, But Still Low
(KFOR NEWS February 19, 2020) The Triple-A Motor Club says state gas price averages are fluctuating across the country, causing the national gas price average to increase by 2 cents on the week to$2.44 a gallon,
The Nebraska state average for unleaded fuel also rose by 2 cents to $2.30 a gallon. Domestic wholesale gasoline and global crude oil prices increased last week causing gas prices to fluctuate. Pump prices in the week ahead could see further volatility depending on movement of crude oil prices in the trading market, gasoline demand, and any significant change in the U.S. stock levels for processed fuel. Compared to a year ago, Nebraska pump prices are 11 cents higher. Compared to a month ago, Nebraska’s state average has dropped 13 cents a gallon.
In addition to reporting daily fuel price averages for Omaha, Lincoln, North Platte, Norfolk, Kearney, and Grand Island, AAA’s Fuel Gauge website also features color coded county maps showing fuel price variances. In Nebraska, county based fuel price averages range from a high of $2.70 to a low of $2.17 a gallon. For the latest information on fuel prices, visit www.gasprices.AAA.com.
