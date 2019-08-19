AAA Reports August Roadway Fatalities Up Substantially From Prior Years

AAA has released its report of traffic fatalities in Nebraska for the month of August, and revealed a substantial increase from previous years.
Nebraska has seen 21 traffic fatalities so far in the month of August, a 250% increase from 2018’s 6 fatalities. This is also a 106% increase compared to the 5-year average number of fatalities in the month of August for 2014-18.
152 traffic fatalities up to this point in the year of 2019, a 14% increase from 2018 and a 10% increase from the 5-year average of 2014-18.
AAA encourages all motorists to:
- Buckle-up – all passengers – each time you enter the vehicle
- Avoid distractions that take your mind off of the primary task of driving safely
- Obey the speed limit. Reduce speed when driving in inclement weather
- Share the road – look for motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the traffic mix
- Never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or any medication that might compromise your ability to drive safely
To see AAA’s full traffic fatality report click here.
