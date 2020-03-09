      Weather Alert

AAA Offering “Tow To Go” For St. Patrick’s Day

Mar 9, 2020 @ 5:05pm

AAA-The Auto Club Group is urging motorists to plan ahead if they will be out celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

That means choosing a designated driver, staying where they are celebrating, using a cab, or finding another form of safe transportation.

For those that did not plan ahead, Tow to Go will be there to provide a safe way home and help to prevent needless tragedies caused by impaired driving.

AAA members and non-members can call for Tow to Go from 6 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, through 6 am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. AAA will then safely transport the driver and vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

