A7XVERSARIES

In 2025, Avenged Sevenfold albums ‘City of Evil’ and ‘Nightmare’ will turn 20 and 15, respectively.

Guitarist Zacky Vengeance told NME there are plans to celebrate these notable anniversaries.

Vengeance said, “I think those albums are really monumental and fans have grown with them. They’ve meant a certain thing to people at a certain place in their life, so I think it’s important that we do something.”

He added, “I never want to be a nostalgia act. I’ve always wanted to be as proud of whatever we put out today as I was when we put out those albums, but I’m totally cool with celebrating those albums because it was such a great place and time.”