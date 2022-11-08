A7X vs THAT Fanbase

M. Shadows’ recent criticism of the music industry has irked Taylor Swift fans.

The Avenged Sevenfold frontman tweeted, “Selling multiple versions, repackages and bundles of your album to the same fan so that you can get a chart position that no one cares about and is manipulated should be called out for what it is…. Fan Abuse.”

Shadows DID clarify that this criticism was not aimed at any particular artist.

One “Swiftie” responded to Shadows, writing, “Taylor Swift would’ve topped the charts on streams alone, (confirmed by the billboard charts) but sure go off.”

Shadows’ response: “Hell yeah. A truly huge artist and she deserves it,” and added: “Btw. I wasnt even talking about Taylor… literally the furthest thing from my mind. We are getting “options” from our label but its all a cash grab (hence the tweet)… but dont you find it strange one fan base is so upset about my tweet which names no one?”

