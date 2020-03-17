A very weird St. Paddy’s

This St. Patrick’s day is sure to be unique… Chicago shut down its parade, isn’t dying the river green like usual… most cities have been banned (or at least strongly encouraged) not to host any events for more than 50 people, and some have closed food and beverage establishments completely.
Some of your favorite bars, like our homies over at McKinney’s, are going to suffer pretty bad today. So if you’re doing the responsible thing and staying home… consider giving them a call to see if you can buy a gift certificate. Doing something that small can help small businesses stay afloat during this madness.
If you are going out and drinking with a bunch of people you aren’t sure about… well, that’s on you, but please keep your coughs, germs, etc. to yourself. Ugh.